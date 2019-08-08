A 28-year-old Prior Lake man with a history of drug-related convictions faces five new felony charges after investigators say he led Savage police on a high-speed chase while in possession of meth and other drugs last month.
Rolando Demetrio Ruiz of the 14000 block of Prairie Grass Drive is charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, burglary, first-degree damage to property and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Scott County District Court. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
Possessing a mixture of a controlled substance of 25 grams or more with cocaine or methamphetamine carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. The conviction carries a mandatory three-year minimum. If convicted of all charges, Ruiz faces up to 58 years in prison and $531,000 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage police were called to Williamsburg Drive shortly before 11:30 on July 31 on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The responding officer located the vehicle on Highway 13 traveling 78 mph in a 55-mph zone. The officer activated her emergency lights, and the driver of the vehicle hit the brakes, appearing as if he would pull over, before continuing on at high speed.
The vehicle then slammed on its brakes while the officer approached and came to a stop in the middle of the intersection at Highway 13 and 126th Street. The officer exited her squad car and commanded the driver to shut off the vehicle, but the vehicle instead took off eastbound down 126th Street in the oncoming lane of traffic.
The officer continued to pursue the vehicle as it turned northbound onto Louisiana Avenue and then eastbound onto the Highway 13 frontage road.
The vehicle spun out at a curve in the road before continuing through the Roll-X Vans parking lot and over a mound of gravel into the Fabcon parking lot.
The driver then drove the vehicle up a sidewalk and hit a fence, causing the vehicle to go sideways into a rocky ravine and stop.
The driver, whom police identified as Ruiz, fled on foot and ran into the Fabcon building, exited and continued running. Officers gave additional commands for him to stop running before a officers deployed a stun gun and took Ruiz into custody.
Officers found $239 in cash and a temporary driver’s license for another person on Ruiz.
The vehicle’s two passengers didn’t flee on foot.
One passenger told officers Ruiz was “freaking out” about not be able to find his heroin when he picked them up at the Holiday gas station in Shakopee. She told police she believes Ruiz deals drugs.
Officers located around 28 grams of a crystalline white substance in the vehicle that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. They also located two baggies of psilocybin mushrooms and a small amount marijuana.
Minnesota court records show Ruiz’s previous convictions include eight drug-related crimes, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, driving after revocation, property damage, giving police a false name, domestic assault and fleeing police.