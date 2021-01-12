A woman was injured last weekend when a robbery suspect crashed into her vehicle while fleeing Savage police, authorities say.
The Scott County Attorney's Office this week charged Jermaine Lamont Combs, 41, of Minneapolis, with simple robbery and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
The incident began around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 in Shakopee when dispatchers received reports of a theft at Kohl's, and soon after, another incident at Famous Footwear, according to charging documents.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Famous Footwear employee told a Shakopee officer on-scene she'd been "slammed" against the doorway and held down by a male suspect while a female suspect fled the store with merchandise.
Moments before the assault, the employee said she'd received a call from Kohl's loss prevention staff informing her of two suspects who'd been involved in a theft from Kohl's.
The Famous Footwear employee said she then observed a female suspect attempting to steal shoes, so she positioned herself between the exit and the suspect and stated the suspect could not leave.
After being held down against the door, both the male and female suspect fled, and the employee noted their vehicle and license plate number, she told officers.
A witness inside the store told officers she'd seen the male suspect take a shoe box out of the employee's hands, and it appeared the male had pushed her.
Local law enforcement were notified of "strong-arm robbery" and given information regarding the suspects, and a Savage officer located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 13.
The officer began to chase after the vehicle, which headed southbound on Lynn Avenue toward McColl Drive before traveling the wrong-way through the roundabout.
The vehicle then continued east toward Burnsville, weaving in and out of east and west-bound lanes on Williams Drive, and clocking speeds between 80 and 90 mph.
The chase continued onto Interstate 35-W northbound. The Savage officer in pursuit reported the suspect vehicle was weaving across lanes of traffic, and then made an abrupt turn onto the Cliff Road exit ramp.
Shortly after terminating the chase, officers learned that the vehicle had crashed into another vehicle on the Highway 13 northbound traffic ramp.
At the crash scene, officers arrested the driver, Combs.
The driver of the vehicle struck by Combs was in "obvious pain," charges state, and taken to the hospital for her injuries along with those inside Combs' vehicle.
In an interview with investigators, Combs denied pushing the Famous Footwear employee, but said he might've hit her as he fled the store.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Scott County Attorney's Office had not yet filed charges against the woman involved with the theft incidents.
If convicted of both charges, Combs faces up to 13 years in prison.