BURNSVILLE — Three men face felony aggravated first-degree robbery charges after authorities claim they entered a jewelry store in Burnsville carrying sledgehammers, ordered employees and customers onto the ground, smashed jewelry cases and took off in a stolen van loaded with jewelry and diamonds.
Twelve people inside the store during the attack were uninjured but they described to police how they feared for their life as they were told by robbers to "get down on the ground or they would be hurt," according to charging documents filed this week in Dakota County District Court.
The robbery took place around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Jared jewelry store at 801 County Road 42 West. Display cases needing repair were covered in plastic in the store as of Friday and a security guard, visible from the parking lot, patrolled the store entrance while customers shopped.
Trevon Shukar Edwards, 19, Marquell Lamar Evans, 28, and Antoine Devill Scott, 26, each face up to 20 years in prison and $35,000 in fines if convicted of the robbery charges.
Charge documents reveal how the suspects might have been planning the attack during a visit the previous day, when a man came into the store looking to buy a bridal set costing between $15,000 and $18,000.
The man appeared nervous, employees told police, and he inquired about whether additional diamonds were kept in a vault on the premises. At one point, he appeared to be counting display cases and familiarizing himself with the layout of the store. He left without making any purchases.
Following the robbery, police tracked the suspects with a GPS tracker taken during the robbery. The suspects were found and arrested in the 12900 block of Nicollet Avenue South, according to Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith.
The van they were located in had been reported stolen from a hotel parking lot in Bloomington earlier in the week.
Charging documents say one suspect is from Detroit, Michigan, but no addresses were given for the other two suspects. Smith said police believe they all live out-of-state.
Similar incidents at Jared stores involving three men with sledgehammers have been reported in Hoover, Alabama and Chattanooga, Tennessee this year, according to news reports.
The Jared store manager in Burnsville declined to comment on the incident and the company's district manager did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment Friday.