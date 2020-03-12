Health officials haven't yet seen community spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, but city officials, schools and at least one church in Savage are preparing for the pandemic to worsen.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School downtown, where Mass attendance often exceeds 1,000, suspended communion from the chalice until further notice this week, for example.
Father Ben Little said parishioners are also being asked to refrain from holding hands during the Lord's prayer and to give the sign of peace with a nod instead of a handshake.
The church won't empty the baptismal and holy water fonts, but parishioners are being asked to use their good judgment on dipping their hands. A small container of water can be brought to the church to be blessed for use at home, too.
"Panic helps no one, but sincere and mature concern is definitely warranted right now," Little said. "As people of faith, we trust that none of this is outside God's control."
At local schools, class continued this week as usual.
On Wednesday, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District said it wouldn't be cancelling athletics or other large gatherings because the Minnesota Department of Health wasn't recommending changes to school events at the time.
That changed on Thursday, however, when Kris Ehresmann, the department's infectious disease division director, called on school districts to begin social distancing, or taking steps to limit close contact among students and staff. Those might include staggering recesses among smaller groups and starting distance learning for medically frail students.
Mitigation steps like these could affect everyone and last a while, Ehresmann added.
"These are things we’re doing together to protect our community," she told reporters. "Our goal is protect people who are most vulnerable."
Students who've been advised to stay home after traveling to high-risk countries can participate in distance learning to continue their education without attending school. These after-travel precautions are the only exception to regular attendance practices approved by the state Department of Education.
A district letter to families earlier this month stated there's "no reason to believe any of the students or staff are infected" with the virus or at risk of spreading the virus to others. The message came after a group of Burnsville High School marching band students returned from a trip to Greece.
A local school in Greece cancelled classes and the band's performance after learning one of their own student's family members had tested positive for COVID-19. Burnsville students and chaperones never entered the school or interacted with school staff, the district wrote.
The St. John school will follow the lead of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District. For now, teachers are offering detailed instructions on hand-washing and more often encouraging students to keep their hands of themselves, a school spokesperson said Tuesday.
St. John Mass attendance hasn't dropped off yet, but that could change, Little said, adding he'll listen to recommendations from the archdiocese and health officials.
"There's an irony that the very place they'd come to find some of that peace and some of that strength is a place it's unwise for them to come at the moment," he said.
Little lives with type 1 diabetes and said he understands the fear the virus brings, especially for those with underlying health conditions. Health officials have said the virus can be more severe and dangerous for older people and those with other health issues.
"I'm personally working through my own anxiety and trying to be faithful," he said.
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson and department managers have been creating a continuity plan for managing staff levels and keeping emergency services running if an outbreak occurs in the city, a city spokesperson said this week.
The plan is tentatively scheduled to be presented to the City Council on Monday.