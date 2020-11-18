Authorities allege drunk driving is the cause of a crash that injured four in Savage last weekend.
Uthdom Pros, 35, of Shakopee, is charged with four counts of criminal vehicle operation in Scott County District Court after he allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash at the Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue intersection while driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday, Nov. 15.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. when Pros was driving his Ford pickup truck westbound on Highway 13, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
He pulled out into the intersection to turn left onto Lynn Avenue despite eastbound highway traffic having a green light, charges state.
Pros’ truck then collided with a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on the highway, and a Lincoln SUV also traveling eastbound rear-ended the crashed Camry.
The driver of one of the involved vehicles told investigators she suffered sprains in her ankle and thumbs, whiplash and bruising in her chest from her seatbelt. Her sister, a passenger, suffered a fractured neck.
Later at the hospital, the driver of the other vehicle told investigators he and his passenger were both “feeling pain all over their body,” charges state.
At the crash scene, Pros told investigators he’d been driving home to Shakopee from his friend’s house in Lakeville.
He admitted he’d been drinking, but said he had his last drink approximately one hour ago and didn’t feel the effects of the alcohol and “felt that he was sober enough to drive,” charges state.
A preliminary blood alcohol test administered on-scene registered his blood alcohol concentration at 0.199.