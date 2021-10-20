A 27-year-old man faces criminal charges after Savage Police allege he caused a four-vehicle accident and fled from the scene while under the influence of drugs and alcohol earlier this month.
Jacob Daniel Shultz, of St. Louis Park, is charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree DWI and careless driving.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at the intersection of County Road 42 and Dakota Avenue.
Multiple drivers and passengers involved in the crash sustained injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, three vehicles were hit in the crash while stopped for a red light. Shultz allegedly hit two stopped vehicles and a third vehicle was rear-ended as a result.
Shultz then ran away from the scene and was later located by police, according to charging documents. He allegedly told police he'd taken LSD and officers also noted an odor of alcohol.