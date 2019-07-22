Updated at 5 p.m. Monday
A south Savage home is uninhabitable but no one was injured after a fire broke out Monday morning, the city's fire officials said.
The homeowner in the 15000 block of Dakota Avenue reported the fire at 4:20 a.m., according to Savage Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Slama. He said smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire and all residents evacuated safely.
Hannah Gilkey, a neighbor, said a family of six lives in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Slama said no foul play is suspected.
The fire left the attached garage and home "significantly damaged," he said.
The single-family residence borders Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve, and a wooded, private driveway leads to the property at the end of the dead-end, gravel street.
The property doesn't have access to any fire hydrants, Slama said. Instead, fire crews fought the blaze by pumping water from tanker trucks.
Burnsville, Shakopee and Prior Lake fire departments also responded with crews and water. Responders were on-scene for approximately three hours.
An average water tanker holds around 2,500-3,000 gallons of water, said Savage Fire Chief Andrain Roach.
One tanker only provides two to three minutes of water when using the deck gun fire hose, which pumps 1,000-1,500 gallons per minute.
In a constant rotation, tanker trucks go back-and-forth to refill at the nearest hydrant.
Roach said the department rarely responds to structure fires in areas without access to fire hydrants.