A crash resulted in a fatality on Highway 13 in Savage on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Highway 13 and a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 13. The two vehicles made contact at the W. 128th St. intersection at approximately 1:32 p.m.
There were no other details with the initial Minnesota State Patrol report. This story will be updated.
Savage Fire/Rescue, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Savage Police Department and Allina responded to the crash.