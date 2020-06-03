Two Minnesota men have been charged in federal court after authorities said the two threw Molotov cocktails into the Dakota County government center.
Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, of Savage and Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, of Long Lake were both charged with one count of arson and one count of possession of Molotov cocktails in United States District Court, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The Apple Valley Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the Dakota County Western Service Center in the early morning hours of May 29, according to details from the criminal complaint shared in the press release.
Officers on-scene saw smoke and flames coming from the west side of the building, where the judges’ chambers and clerks’ offices are located, the release states. They said they found broken glass jars and liquor bottles, pushpins, glass jars containing ignitable liquid and a charred bandana.
Officers also found a set of car keys near the center that belonged to a vehicle parked at a nearby business.
When officers searched the vehicle, registered to Ziegler, they reported recovering liquor bottles, partially full and empty boxes of pushpins, an empty cardboard box for mason jars, an empty lighter fluid bottle, isopropyl alcohol bottles and a plastic jar containing a clear unidentified liquid and T-pins.
The search also found two store receipts; one dated May 28 for the purchase of bandanas and one dated May 27 for the purchase of nail polish remover.
Ziegler and Henderson were located on a road near the government center and taken into custody.
Several people from around the Twin Cities have been charged in recent days with crimes related to rioting and looting as thousands of others have taken to the streets in protest of police brutality and George Floyd's death. Several hundred businesses and other buildings around Minneapolis were burned or otherwise damaged, according to the Star Tribune.