Savage police are investigating a carjacking incident involving five juvenile suspects and one juvenile victim late Monday.
The May 18 incident began when three females planned to meet a male they met on Instagram and "rob him for drugs," said Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz. The females contacted two male friends to join them, and the victim picked up the five suspects in Lakeville.
The victim was going to drop the group off at a mobile home park near the Burnsville and Savage border when he made a wrong turn and stopped the vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot in Savage.
The three females got out of the vehicle, Schiltz said, and the other two males began assaulting the driver and forced him out. One suspect pulled a knife on the victim, but no other weapons were involved in the incident.
Once the male suspects stole the vehicle, they picked up the three females and drove to Kwik Trip in Prior Lake, where officers located them.
One male fled on foot, but the other four suspects were taken to the Savage Police Department for questioning. They were later released.
Officers didn't find any drugs in the victim's possession besides a small amount of marijuana residue in a jar, Schiltz said. The case remains under investigation.