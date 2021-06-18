A 20-year-old Crystal man jailed in Scott County this month on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder became the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Savage.
Police say a man sustained serious injuries after being robbed and severely beaten outside the Quality Inn hotel in Savage on Feb. 17.
In March, authorities arrested Stonii Jream Allen, 19, of Minneapolis in connection with the case.
Allen faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Scott County District Court.
He's since been released from jail after posting $250,000 bond and awaits a hearing in Scott County District Court on July 8.
However, authorities allege Allen didn't act alone in beating a stranger outside the hotel in February.
Tyler Glenn Graham, 25, of Eden Prairie, Steven Cordell Graham, 26, of Burnsville and Dorian Michael Ware, 20, of Crystal were also each charged in Scott County District Court with aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery.
The three additional suspects are now all in custody at the Scott County Jail after nationwide warrants were issued for their arrests.
Authorities arrested Steven Graham on March 19, Tyler Graham on April 30 and Dorian Ware on June 9.
An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Tyler Graham on June 24. Steven Graham is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on August 9.
The investigation
Police responded to the Quality Inn shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on reports of someone in the hotel’s parking lot with a gun, according to charging documents.
Upon arrival, police located an unspent round of 9mm ammunition and a pool of blood. A man told police four men had beaten his brother on the sidewalk.
Officers learned the victim had already been transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital and later transferred to the University of Minnesota Medical Center at East Bank.
The victim sustained a fracture to every bone in his skull except his mandible, according to charges. A physician told investigators the victim could’ve died had he suffered any additional blows to the head.
Police later spoke with the victim, who said he’d been pistol-whipped and stomped-on during the attack by unknown assailants. He estimated there’d been 20-30 stomps to his head and 40-50 stomps to his body.
A backpack and its contents, worth approximately $40, was allegedly stolen during the attack.
Officers later reviewed hotel surveillance footage, according to charging documents.
The footage allegedly showed Allen and Tyler Graham begin fighting with the victim inside the hotel.
Authorities say the fight began shortly after Tyler Graham punched a different man in the face who had opened his door to tell the suspects to stop banging on his door and harassing him and his daughter.
Police had been called to the hotel earlier in the evening regarding an incident involving the suspects, according to charges. Investigators reviewed body camera footage in additional to surveillance footage.
Charges allege Allen and Tyler Graham’s fight with the victim spilled down the hotel stairs and into the parking lot, where Steven Graham and Dorian Ware allegedly joined in and began stomping, kicking and punching the victim after he fell to the ground.
“He was stomped on for an extended period of time by all four individuals,” charges state.
Allen was armed with a pistol during the attack, the charges allege. The pistol fell to the ground at one point during the assault and wasn’t recovered by investigators.
The victim’s brother and two women attempted to intervene, but Allen allegedly pointed the gun at the two women and punched one of them in the chest, charges state. All four attackers continued beating the victim.
The victim’s brother went to his vehicle in an attempt to strike the assailants. The attackers then took the victim’s backpack and fled, charges state.
Allen dropped his cellphone and mistakenly left it behind, according to charges. He later contacted police and planned to retrieve his phone. Authorities took Allen into custody when he arrived at the Savage Police Department.
According to court documents, prosecutors will ask the court to depart from the state's sentencing guidelines and impose a more severe penalty on Allen if he's convicted.