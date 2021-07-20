Today more than ever, partnerships between citizens and police are essential to public safety. Local officers want the public to understand what they do, how they do it and most importantly, why.
The Citizens' Police Academy is a six-week program that provides a behind the scenes look at how the Savage Police Department functions and offers hands-on instruction from officers on criminal investigations, traffic stops, use of force, making shoot/don’t shoot decisions and more.
The program is held Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Savage City Hall.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 24. The Citizens' Police Academy is free to attend, but space is limited. Apply online at https://bit.ly/2SVyHsh. Participants must be 18 years old and either
live or work in Savage.
For more information about the Citizens' Police Academy program, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Georgeann Freeman at 952-882-2604 or gfreeman@cityofsavage.com.