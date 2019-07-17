Two crashes resulted in injuries on County Road 42 this month.
The first, a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 11, injured one person, according to Savage Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and Huntington Avenue, Capt. Bruce Simon said. One person was transported to Fairview Ridges Hospital with unknown injuries.
One of the drivers, Wycliff Ongake Gekonge, 29, was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn.
Minnesota court records show Gekonge has previous convictions for speeding and misdemeanor careless driving.
The second two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on July 13 at the intersection of County Road 42 and Ottawa Avenue.
A 23-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony criminal vehicular operation, misdemeanor fourth-degree DUI and careless driving after police say he rear-ended a vehicle at the traffic light.
The man’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.19, police said, and his speed prior to the crash is unknown.
All three people inside the rear-ended vehicle where transported to Fairview Ridges hospital with non-life threatening injuries, such as cuts and muscle strains.
Officers are investigating whether or not distracted driving played a role in the crash, Simon said.