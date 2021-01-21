A juvenile driver sustained serious injuries following a crash in Savage on Wednesday evening, according to local authorities.
Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at County Road 42 and Highway 13 shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the Savage Police Department.
A crash occurred when a juvenile driver traveling westbound on County Road 42 failed to stop at the red light, according to a report by officers.
The westbound vehicle collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 13.
The juvenile driver was transported to M Health Fairview Southdale with serious injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Earlier in the evening, two vehicles crashed nearby at the County Road 42 and Vernon Avenue intersection.
The crash occurred when a vehicle turning left to travel eastbound on County Road 42 failed to yield to the flashing arrow and struck a northbound vehicle, according to police.
There were no injuries.