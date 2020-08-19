The Savage resident behind a popular social media page detailing local police and fire incidents faces felony charges for allegedly burglarizing an elementary school while listening to scanner dispatches.
Patrick John Koll, 32, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of listening to a police radio during the commission of a crime, all felonies, in Scott County District Court.
Koll operates Savage - FireTV; a social media channel broadcasting live information about police and fire incidents in Scott County and elsewhere.
Savage - FireTV's Facebook page, which has more than 2,200 followers, regularly shares video footage of car crashes, fires and other public safety incidents.
Authorities allege Koll burglarized Hamilton Ridge Elementary School twice in May. The school, currently under construction in south Savage, is set to open to students in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district this fall.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage police officers were patrolling Hamilton Ridge Elementary around 1 a.m. on May 9 when they observed an unattended bicycle near the school and a large hole in the plastic covering over a second floor window.
An overnight burglary, which resulted in the school being flooded, had been reported the previous week, May 6-7.
Officers immediately recognized the bicycle as belonging to Koll based on an image posted on the Savage - FireTV Facebook page, charges state. A label on the bicycle read "F.I.R.E.TV."
Officers searched the school and were unable to locate anyone, but they did discover several broken light bulbs and fresh feces on the gym floor, according to the criminal complaint.
While speaking to Koll at his residence, he initially denied being at the school, charges state, but he later admitted he'd been inside the building earlier that morning. He denied having involvement in the earlier incident on May 6-7.
During a later interview with a detective, Koll said he'd used the scaffolding at the scene to climb to the second story window and cut a hole in the plastic covering.
He admitted to stealing items and opening a water valve during his first time at the school. He also told investigators he broke lights and defecated on the floor during the second incident.
Officers searching Koll's phone found a police scanner application, which Koll said he listened to while inside the school.
At his house, Koll handed several items over to police that he'd stolen from the school. An employee involved with the construction later told investigators additional items were discovered missing.
Later, while police were executing a search warrant, Koll turned over additional stolen items that he'd been keeping in a bucket behind his garage. The next day, Koll brought a paper bag containing more stolen items to the Savage Police Department.
If convicted, each burglary charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The charge related to the police scanner carries a sentence of up to three years in prison or a $5,000 fine.
Koll's first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.