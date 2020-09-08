A 39-year-old Burnsville man died this month after being injured in a motorcycle crash in Savage in July, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Dustin Juan Hostutler died Sept. 3 due to multiple blunt force injuries, the office stated.
The crash occurred after Hostutler lost control of the motorcycle on a residential street in downtown Savage on July 25, according to authorities.
Criminal charges previously filed against Hostutler in Scott County District Court for reckless driving and receiving stolen property allege the motorcycle had been stolen from a garage in Richfield a few days before the crash.
Around 2:45 a.m. on July 25, Shakopee police observed the motorcycle pass a vehicle on the right while merging onto Highway 169, charges state.
The officer estimated the motorcycle's speed to be around 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The motorcycle then exited onto Highway 13 South, turned right onto Lynn Avenue and then turned left on 125th Street without stopping at the stop sign.
As the officer drove down 125th Street, he found the motorcycle had crashed in the front yard of a home.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said officers were never in pursuit of the motorcycle, and Hostutler wasn't fleeing police.
Charges state the crash investigation later showed the bike veered off the road while traveling east on 125th Street and hit a boulder.
Hostutler was conscious when officers arrived, according to charges, but he wasn't wearing any safety gear. He told officers the motorcycle was his and he was coming from Mystic Lake Casino.
He was transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center, and later died of his injuries at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley.