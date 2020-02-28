Investigators are trying to determine how a man suffered critical injuries in the Target parking lot in Savage on Friday evening.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. on reports of someone lying in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a firecracker before seeing the body lying on the ground, he said.
Officers found a man bleeding heavily with critical head injuries. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Seurer late Friday said a detective was at the hospital and the victim, who hasn't been identified, was unconscious.
"We are trying to find out what happened," he said. "We're still involved in a long investigation."
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Savage Police Department the Minnesota State Patrol remained on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
