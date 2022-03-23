Strangulation caused a New Market Township woman’s death in January, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled this month.
Dorothy Idkeda DuSold, 69, died of anoxic encephalopathy and cardiopulmonary arrest due to manual strangulation, the Medical Examiner announced March 18.
Second-degree murder charges filed in Scott County District Court allege Cassandra Anne DuSold, 33, admitted to placing her mother in a chokehold and squeezing “like a python” inside their New Market Township home on Jan. 19.
Dorothy DuSold died three days later at the hospital, according to the Medical Examiner, which described the manner of death as “homicide.”
Cassandra DuSold remains in custody at the Scott County Jail. Her bond is set at $1 million with conditions while she awaits an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 29.
Dorothy DuSold is survived by her husband of 43 years, Douglas DuSold, according to her obituary.
Originally from Knox, Indiana, Dorothy graduated from Valparaiso University and the University of Notre Dame.
“Dorothy and Doug built a highly successful business together, Healthcare Software, and Dorothy went on to work for other businesses, including Perot Systems, Dell, and most recently Tenet Healthcare,” her obituary stated.
Dorothy is also remembered as an accomplished musician. She wrote and recorded her own music and performed with the Twin Cities Tango Collective orchestra.
“She will be fondly remembered for her keen intellect, vivacious presence and her fiercely competitive nature,” her obituary reads. “She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.”