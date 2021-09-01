A fire broke out inside the Menards store on Highway 13 in Burnsville Wednesday morning, a local fire official confirmed.
Burnsville Fire Marshal Doug Nelson said crews responded to the store early Wednesday morning, sometime before 5 a.m., when the store's sprinkler system activated and an employee on-site called 911.
The Burnsville Fire Department extinguished the fire and remained on-site for several hours to ventilate the building.
Nelson said the fire did not extend to the structure of the store and there were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The store delayed its opening Wednesday morning, but was opened to customers by 10:30 a.m.