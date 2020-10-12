A search for a missing person is underway in Burnsville.
Keith Cilla-Saxowsky, 34, hasn't been seen since Oct. 1 when surveillance cameras captured him running on a trail in a wooded area, according to the Burnsville Police Department.
The footage shows Cilla-Saxowsky in the area of the 15700 block of James Avenue around 8:18 a.m., authorities say.
"Family and local law enforcement have searched the area where Cilla-Saxowsky was last observed," police said in a press release Monday. "The Burnsville Police Department is asking residents in this area to check their property for any information that might help investigators."
Police say Cilla-Saxowsky is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'5" and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to contact Detective Jeffrey Klingfus at the Burnsville Police Department at 952-895-4635.