Burglaries and attempted break-ins continue to strike Savage businesses this month.
A business in the Continental Business Center on 123rd Street is the latest to report a burglary, according to Savage Police.
The incident triggered the building’s alarm system around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Two suspects were caught on security footage stealing power tools.
The investigation is ongoing, Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said Wednesday.
The burglary this week comes after a string of break-ins were reported at local businesses earlier this month.
Two restaurants in the 3900 block of Egan Drive reported incidents to police on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to Schiltz.
One business reported items had been stolen after the glass front door had been smashed. A neighboring business reported someone had attempted to pry the door open, but did not gain entry.
At an auto store in downtown Savage, someone reportedly cut through drywall to gain access to a building on the property. Once inside, police say the suspect grabbed car keys and stole a vehicle from the property.
A nearby restaurant also reported their window had been smashed during a burglary this month.
According to Schiltz, investigators have reviewed surveillance footage that appears to connect some of the recent burglaries to incidents in Eagan and Burnsville.
Investigators this week also learned of two additional incidents that occurred earlier this month at the business center in the 5500 block of 123rd Street.
On Nov. 4, a suspect reportedly attempted to enter the building, according to police reports. On Nov. 6, the suspect allegedly made entry through an unlocked door, but fled when lights turned on.