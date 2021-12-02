Three recent motor vehicle thefts in Savage are the latest in a rising trend.
So far this year, motor vehicle thefts are up 43% compared to last year with 68 incidents reported in the city, according to data from the Savage Police Department. Around 60% of stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Recent incidents all involve vehicles that were left idling.
On Nov. 24, shortly before 6 p.m., an Apple Valley resident reported his vehicle had been stolen while it was idling in the 4700 block of 123rd Street.
Two additional motor vehicle thefts were reported to police the afternoon of Nov. 28.
A resident in the 14500 block of O’Connell Road reported their vehicle had been stolen from the street while it was idling to warm up. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m.
An hour later, a Burnsville resident reported their vehicle had been stolen from McDonalds while idling in the parking lot.
Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said there’s no indication the recent thefts were related and none of the vehicles had been recovered as of Tuesday.