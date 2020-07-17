A local man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Thursday evening, Savage Police confirmed.
Responders were called to the County Road 42 and O'Connell Road intersection shortly before 7:30 p.m. on July 16 on a report of an unconscious motorcyclist laying in the roadway with injuries.
The 49-year-old Burnsville man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon.
The juvenile driver of the SUV was evaluated for injuries on-scene. A juvenile passenger of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, according to police.
The crash investigation hasn't yet determined how the crash occurred, Simon said, but several witnesses on scene said the SUV had been traveling eastbound on County Road 42 before turning left at the flashing yellow arrow onto northbound Vernon Avenue.
The motorcyclist had been traveling westbound on County Road 42, witnesses told officers.
The roadway remained closed until around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as the Minnesota State Patrol conducted a crash investigation.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the driver of the SUV had been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.