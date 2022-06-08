A crash resulted in a fatality on Highway 13 in Savage on June 8 afternoon.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Highway 13 and a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 13. The two vehicles made contact at the West 128th Street intersection at approximately 1:32 p.m., June 8.
The motorcyclist, Quinn Jeffrey Milles, 20, of Mounds View, who was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, died. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Avalon, Miriam Strand Lundeen, 82, of Prior Lake, was not injured.
Alcohol is not involved and the road condition was dry, according to the State Patrol.
The Savage Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Savage Police Department and Allina Health responded to the crash.