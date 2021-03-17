Three additional suspects have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder at the Quality Inn in Savage late last month.
Authorities say a man sustained serious injuries after being robbed and severely beaten outside the hotel on Feb. 17.
Stonii Jream Allen, 19, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Scott County District Court.
Authorities arrested Allen at the Savage Police Department on March 1. He remains in custody at the Scott County Jail.
Nationwide warrants have since been issued for Tyler Glenn Graham, 25, of Eden Prairie, Steven Cordell Graham, 26, of Burnsville and Dorian Michael Ware, 20, of Crystal.
The additional suspects have each been charged in Scott County District Court with aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery.
Their whereabouts are unknown, according to charging documents. Ware allegedly rented a room at the Quality Inn from Feb. 23 until March 1.
The investigation
Police responded to the Quality Inn shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on reports of someone in the hotel’s parking lot with a gun, according to charging documents.
Upon arrival, police located an unspent round of 9mm ammunition and a pool of blood. A man told police four men had beaten his brother on the sidewalk.
Officers learned the victim had already been transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital and later transferred to the University of Minnesota Medical Center at East Bank.
The victim sustained a fracture to every bone in his skull except his mandible, according to charges. A physician told investigators the victim could’ve died had he suffered any additional blows to the head.
Police later spoke with the victim, who said he’d been pistol-whipped and stomped-on during the attack by unknown assailants. He estimated there’d been 20-30 stomps to his head and 40-50 stomps to his body.
A backpack and its contents, worth approximately $40, was stolen during the attack.
Officers later reviewed hotel surveillance footage, according to charging documents.
The footage allegedly showed Allen and Tyler Graham begin fighting with the victim inside the hotel.
Authorities say the fight began shortly after Tyler Graham punched a different man in the face who had opened his door to tell the suspects to stop banging on his door and harassing him and his daughter.
Police had been called to the hotel earlier in the evening regarding an incident involving the suspects, according to charges. Investigators reviewed body camera footage in additional to surveillance footage.
Charges allege Allen and Tyler Graham’s fight with the victim spilled down the hotel stairs and into the parking lot, where Steven Graham and Dorian Ware allegedly joined in and began stomping, kicking and punching the victim after he fell to the ground.
“He was stomped on for an extended period of time by all four individuals,” charges state.
Allen was armed with a pistol during the attack, the charges allege. The pistol fell to the ground at one point during the assault and wasn’t recovered by investigators.
The victim’s brother and two women attempted to intervene, but Allen allegedly pointed the gun at the two women and punched one of them in the chest, charges state. All four attackers continued beating the victim.
The victim’s brother went to his vehicle in an attempt to strike the assailants. The attackers then took the victim’s backpack and fled, charges state.
Allen dropped his cellphone and mistakenly left it behind, according to charges. He later contacted police and planned to retrieve his phone. Authorities took Allen into custody when he arrived at the Savage Police Department.
Authorities identified the suspects using materials found on Allen’s phone, body worn camera footage and social media photos.
A witness who stated he’d been robbed by the same suspects earlier in the evening also allegedly identified Allen as the individual holding the gun when shown a photo lineup, according to charges.
The witness also positively identified Ware, but did not identify Steven Graham. The witness wasn’t shown a photo of Tyler Graham, who had not yet been identified as a suspect.