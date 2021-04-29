The Sexual Assault Response Team of Scott County recently produced and released a new video series aimed at helping victims of sexual violence.
A series of seven videos were published to the City of Savage's YouTube page (CityofSavageMN) and the Savage Police Department's Facebook page in April.
Each of the seven videos explains a different element of the network of local resources available to sexual assault victims.
The videos offer an opportunity to see and hear directly from the people available to victims in Scott County. The videos also explain what a victim might expect when connecting with resources, whether or not they choose to involve law enforcement.
The local advocates in the videos include Kelly Nelson-Cichosz, a forensic nurse with Allina Health, Patrick Miller, an investigator with the Savage Police Department, Darice Flower, an advocate with the Sexual Violence Center, and others.
Sexual Violence Center is one of the resources available to Scott County residents.
The Minneapolis-based non-profit organization opened a Savage location this year.
The mission of the Sexual Violence Center is to support people impacted by sexual violence through crisis intervention, case management, outreach, education, and systems change. We can be reached at 952-448-5425 (24/7 hotline) or www.sexualviolencecenter.org. All services are free and confidential.
Members of Sexual Assault Response Team of Scott County (SART) include:
- Scott County Attorney’s Office
- Allina Health SANE Program
- Scott County Sheriff's Office
- Belle Plaine Police Department
- Elko New Market Police Department
- Jordan Police Department
- New Prague Police Department
- Prior Lake Police Department
- Savage Police Department
- Shakopee Police Department
- Sexual Violence Center
- The Link
- Southern Valley Alliance