The Savage Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in shots being fired in the 4400 block of 144th Street West near Kipling Ave.
According to a press release, on April 9 at approximately 6:21 p.m., Savage Police Department officers responded to a complaint regarding a disturbance and someone screaming. Upon arrival, witnesses advised officers that approximately three vehicles were involved in a shooting incident near the intersection and that all three vehicles left the area immediately. No injuries were reported.
Detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene and conducted a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence, documenting the scene and contacting involved individuals. During the preliminary phases of the investigation, at least two vehicles were located.
"In the early stages of the investigation, all information remains preliminary and is subject to change," a release from the city read. "As we progress throughout the coming days, we will release additional information as it becomes available."
The Savage Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Savage Police Department at (952) 882-2608 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.