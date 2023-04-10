Squad car

A Savage Police Department vehicle.

 File photo

The Savage Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in shots being fired in the 4400 block of 144th Street West near Kipling Ave.

According to a press release, on April 9 at approximately 6:21 p.m., Savage Police Department officers responded to a complaint regarding a disturbance and someone screaming. Upon arrival, witnesses advised officers that approximately three vehicles were involved in a shooting incident near the intersection and that all three vehicles left the area immediately. No injuries were reported.

