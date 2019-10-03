HASTINGS — A former Dakota County employee will serve one year in jail after stealing around $271,000 from housing assistant programs over two years, a judge ruled last week.
Vangyee Yang, 40, pleaded guilty in May to four counts of theft by swindle.
Yang was sentenced to one year in jail, 20 years of probation, 40 hours of community service a year for five years and to pay about $271,000 in restitution. He'll also pay a $500 fine and follow recommendations outlined in a gambling assessment, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.
"We are pleased to have brought Vangyee Yang to justice for this major financial crime," County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement. "It is particularly concerning to see a theft of public funds such as this that were intended for those in need."
Yang was charged with five counts of theft by swindle, a felony, in the Dakota County District Court in Nov. 2018. He faced up to 80 years in prison and $340,000.
He was fired from the Dakota County Community Development Agency in June last year.
According to the criminal complaint, the development agency noticed irregularities with checks that had been issued to two property management companies, Mackey LLC and Twin Cities LLC, in May. A review found the agency had received assistance checks for clients who were deceased, no longer eligible for assistance or who were not current clients.
Yang, the agency’s software system coordinator, had the ability to create fraudulent client accounts.
The Eagan Police Department’s investigation found Yang had registered the property management companies with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office in April 2016 shortly before the unauthorized checks began, according to the complaint.