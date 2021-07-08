Savage Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
According to the Savage Police Department, Jose Mateo Fernandez was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and carrying a bright red backpack.
Police say he is 4'4" and weighs approximately 95 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott County Dispatch by calling 911 or 952-445-1411.
In a Facebook post Thursday, police included a map of the area where investigators believe Jose could be located in.
Scott County issued an emergency alert to residents around 9:15 p.m. regarding the search.