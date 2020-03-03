Police arrested three suspects in Prior Lake on Tuesday in connection with second-degree murder after a teen who was shot in the Target parking lot in Savage on Friday died.
Prior Lake residents Taran Cortez Miller, 44, Tanya Marie Esthell Miller, 43, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile were being held in the Scott County Jail Tuesday evening, according to the Savage Police Department late Tuesday.
The investigation continues, police said. They didn't publicly identify the 16-year-old victim.
A second-degree murder charge is pending against Taran Miller and the juvenile suspect, and a charge for aiding an offender in a second-degree murder is pending against Tanya Miller.
The victim died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said. An autopsy report from the Hennepin County medical examiner's office could be released Wednesday.
Officers were called to Target around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, after witnesses found someone lying in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a firecracker before seeing the victim on the ground, Savage Police Chief Rodney Suerer said later that day. Surveillance footage indicated the suspects fled the scene in vehicles.
Officers found the male bleeding heavily with critical head injuries. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
On Monday evening, the victim's family and friends gathered in the Target parking lot for a vigil. "We love Sam" and "Sam's World" were among the messages left a memorial made of flowers, candles and notes.
Family members declined to share further details, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Tanya Marie Esthell Miller and misstated the charge pending against her.