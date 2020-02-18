A Wayzata woman was charged with felony deprivation of parental rights after three children were found in Wisconsin a day after they were reported missing from their Savage home.
Sviatlana Buka, 46, was being held in Scott County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
A resident contacted Savage Police on Feb. 14 to report that his children — ages 10, 12, and 16 — left home on a walk and didn't return, according to the criminal complaint. The man said he believed Buka, his ex-wife, took the children.
The complaint states Buka was allowed supervised visits only during the weekends. The man told police that earlier in the year Buka had used his credit card to buy plane tickets and planned to take the children to Russia.
On Saturday evening, police located the children in Janesville, Wisconsin, using the children's phones. Buka's vehicle was identified leaving a Janesville gas station. Rock County police stopped the car as it neared Beloit, a town on the Illinois-Wisconsin border, according to a press release by the department.
Officers identified the children and placed them in protective custody. They returned to their father later that day. Buka, meanwhile, was released from temporary custody, according to the complaint.
Afterward, the man called Savage Police to report that Buka had "returned to his address and again attempted contact with the children."
Police said they located Buka at a homeless shelter in Minneapolis. She told officers that "she had many witnesses who can verify where has been and who she has been with the last few days," according to the complaint.
Buka was arrested and booked into the jail Sunday.