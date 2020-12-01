No arrests were made after two suspects reportedly broke into Burnsville High School in late November.
Officers were called to the high school shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 after being alerted to the incident by a school staff member, according to Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith.
The Burnsville, Eagan and Apple Valley police departments responded and conducted a K9-assisted search, but no suspects were located.
According to Smith, the suspects are described as two white males with one possibly in their 20s.
Entry was made by prying a door open, he said, but no property was reported stolen from the school.
Burglary incidents have been reported at other local schools in recent years.
Eagle Ridge Middle School was burglarized on Halloween last year when someone allegedly threw a rock through a window and stole an overhead projector, according to Savage Police. No suspects were identified.
Two burglaries were also reported at Hamilton Ridge Elementary earlier this year, and a 32-year-old Savage man was later charged in connection with those incidents.