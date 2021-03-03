One person sustained serious injuries during an unspecified incident at the Quality Inn over the weekend, authorities confirmed.
Police responded to the hotel shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday on reports of an assault, according to Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon.
One victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but police have not shared information regarding the victim's condition.
Simon confirmed it was a weapons-related incident, but declined to share further details citing an ongoing investigation.
One suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Simon said multiple suspects and victims are involved with the case.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.