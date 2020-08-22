Updated at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
BURNSVILLE — Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left one juvenile injured early Saturday morning in the area of Burnsville's Wood Park Townhomes.
Officers responded to the 600 block of 145th Street East around 1 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting, according to the Burnsville Police Department.
Officers found a juvenile male in the street who'd been shot. Burnsville medics transported the victim to the hospital.
No suspects have been arrested and investigators are following-up on leads, police said around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 952-322-2323.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.