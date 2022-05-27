At 1:19 a.m. Friday May 27, the Savage Police Department was contacted by the Redtail Ridge Elementary School that they observed a suspicious subject on the roof.
Upon officers’ arrival, they found a subject on the roof sunbathing. The male subject stated that he was trying to tan and relax by reading a book, according to a Savage Police Department press release.
The subject was cited and trespassed from the school property.
"We would like to thank the Redtail Ridge Elementary staff not only in contacting the police department right away but also taking precautionary measures," the release stated.