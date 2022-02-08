A bullet traveled through a townhome when gunshots were fired in a northeast Savage neighborhood last week, according to Savage Police. There were no injuries.
Police responded to the 4000 block of 125th Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 on several reports of shots fired.
Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said investigators believe 5-6 shots were fired from a handgun in the 4000 block of 126th Street.
Two bullets hit a townhome one block away.
One bullet became lodged in the wall and a second bullet traveled down the hallway before hitting the bathroom mirror, according to Schiltz. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.
Schiltz, who said there is no clear motive, said the incident is possibly a result of reckless behavior, rather than a targeted act.
Police received several reports of a vehicle fleeing the scene, but no clear descriptions were provided, he said. The case remains under investigation.