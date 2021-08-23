No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed in Savage over the weekend, according to Savage Police.
The crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 near County Road 42 and Glendale Road.
The vehicle and motorcycle involved in the crash were both traveling eastbound on County Road 42 when the vehicle accelerated after a traffic light and allegedly ran over the motorcycle and its driver, according to the crash summary.
Emergency responders worked to free the motorcyclist from underneath the vehicle.
She was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but did not show any apparent serious injuries on-scene, according to Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon.
The driver of the vehicle told investigators he did not see the motorcycle because the motorcycle's lights were allegedly not on, Simon said.
No citations were issued.