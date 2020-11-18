Authorities say no victims or suspects were located after shots were fired outside of the Glen at Burnsville Apartments on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the complex in the 13000 block of Harriet Avenue South around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 on reports of a possible shooting, according to the Burnsville Police Department.
Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith said investigators found evidence of shots being fired outside the building, but no victims or suspects or were located.
Earlier this month, two adults were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries outside McDonalds in the 2600 block of Highway 13 West, Burnsville Police said.
No charges have been filed in connection with the Nov. 6 incident, Smith confirmed Wednesday.
Both investigations remain active.