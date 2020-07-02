The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 22-29. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
FRAUD
June 25: An employee of a business in the 8200 block of 125th Street reported someone wrote fraudulent checks after stealing their mail. The estimated loss is over $9,700.
June 26: A resident reported that his elderly mother lost $7,000 in a scam after providing her bank account information over the phone. Officers determined the fraudulent check had been cashed in Tennessee.
DISTURBANCE
June 22: Officers responded to a verbal disturbance between neighbors arguing about fireworks in the 14800 block Natchez Ave.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
June 22: An employee of a business in the 12500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue reported a motor vehicle stolen from their property.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
June 26: Employees of businesses in the 12300 block Princeton Avenue and 4800 block of 124th Street reported their businesses had been damaged by graffiti.
THEFT
June 23: A resident reported the catalytic converter on their vehicle had been stolen from the 4700 block of 129th street.
TRESPASSING
June 25: Officers responded to a report of people trespassing on Cargill’s property to fish on the shoreline. When officers arrived, the group got into a boat and began fishing in the river.
WARRANT
June 24: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on multiple warrants after officers were called to the Quality Inn on reports of a guest refusing to pay for their room.