The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 16 — Sept. 2. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Aug. 27: A 26-year-old Burnsville man was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers made contact with him in Hidden Valley Park after hours.
DWI
Aug. 29: A 47-year-old Arkansas man was cited for fourth-degree DWI after officers received a report of a man vomiting outside his vehicle at Dan Patch Drive and McColl Drive. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.12.
FRAUD
Aug. 27: A resident in the 14300 block of Peninsula Point reported losing over $9,000 in an internet scam.
Sept. 1: A 22-year-old Mankato woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor intent to escape motor vehicle tax after an officer stopped her vehicle for an inoperable headlight. The woman had allegedly placed 2020 tabs on her license plate despite not making payment since 2018. The driver was also arrested for driving after suspension.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Aug. 28: A resident in the 12600 block of Kippling Avenue reported her car stolen. The vehicle was recovered in St. Paul and two suspects were arrested.
Aug. 28: A resident in the 13400 block of Alabama Avenue reported her vehicle stolen after she sold the car to someone on Craigslist and the check used to purchase the car was cancelled.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 29: Officers received a report that a park vehicle’s window was shattered near Prior Lake High School after several people stood on the vehicle during a football game.
THEFT
Aug. 27: An employee of a business in the 7400 block of Egan Drive reported a theft from a coin machine.
Aug. 27: A 35-year-old Savage woman was cited for misdemeanor theft of property after a resident reported the theft of a package that was left at the door of a residence in the 4000 block of 126th Street.
Aug. 27: Officers are investigating a theft of jewelry that occurred at a residence in the 14900 block of Dufferin Court. The estimated loss is $6,000.
Aug. 27: A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street reported the theft of a package.
Aug. 27: Officers received a report of a package stolen from the 9100 block of 123rd Street.
Aug. 28: A resident in the 4300 block of Joppa Circle reported jewelry and a snowblower stolen from her house. The estimated loss is $13,000.
Aug. 28: An employee of a business in the 14300 block of Huntington Avenue reported a broken car window and theft from a car parked at the business.
Aug. 29: Officers received a report of a theft from a locked vehicle parked near Prior Lake High School. A window was broken and a backpack was stolen.
Aug. 31: A resident reported the theft of a vehicle part while parked at a business in the 6100 block of Highway 13.
WARRANTS
Aug. 30: A 34-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 4300 block of 124th Street on Dakota and Stearns County warrants.
Aug. 30: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants out of Hennepin and McCloud County at a residence in the 12300 block of Lynn Avenue.