The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 28-Nov. 4. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Oct. 29: A resident in the 13900 block of Yosemite Avenue reported items where stolen from her vehicle while it was parked inside her garage overnight. Her credit cards were used and several other stolen items were found in Bloomington. The case was referred to Bloomington Police.
Oct. 31: Officers received a report of a burglary at Eagle Ridge Middle School. There were signs of forced entry and items reported stolen. No further details have been released.
DWI
Oct. 29: A 21-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor third-degree test refusal and felony fifth-degree drug possession after officers responded to a stalled vehicle at McColl Drive and Boone Avenue.
Nov. 1: A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI after officers responded to vehicle stalled in the road at Highway 169 and Highway 101. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.17.
OBSTRUCTING
Oct. 29: A man was arrested in connection with violating protection and no-contact orders in the 12600 block of Kippling Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 28: Officers received a report of a possible hit-and-run in the Target parking lot.
Nov. 4: The owner of a business in the 4600 block of 139th Street reported damage to the front door.
THEFT
Oct. 28: A resident in the 14800 block of Sumter Avenue reported a package stolen from the front step.
Nov. 1: A woman reported someone pulled up in a van and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she loaded groceries into her car at Cub Foods.
Nov. 2: A man reported his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while parked at Life Time Fitness.
Nov. 3: A resident in the 4600 block of 139th Street reported her license plate was stolen off her vehicle while parked in the driveway.
Nov. 4: A Savage man reported the theft of two handguns from his vehicle while parked in his driveway in the 13700 block of Glenhurst Avenue.
THREATS
Oct. 30: Employees of a business in the 8400 block reported threats made against the business by a former employee.