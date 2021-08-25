The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 16-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Aug. 20: Officers arrested a 39-year-old Farmington man in connection with felony domestic assault after responding to a disturbance.
DUI
Aug. 20: Officers arrested a 54-year-old Prior Lake man outside a business in the 14100 block of Vernon Avenue after noticing a vacant vehicle parked outside the business with the door open. The man allegedly admitted to using drugs and driving.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Aug. 17: A resident in the 13300 block of Virginia Avenue reported his vehicle valued at approximately $30,000 had been stolen while parked in front of his house. The vehicle has not been recovered.
OBSTRUCTING
Aug. 19: Officers arrested a 32-year-old Savage man in connection with misdemeanor violation of a harassment restraining order after responding to a report of the man laying on the protected party's lawn.
Aug. 21: Officers assisted Prior Lake police in a motor vehicle pursuit of a suspect fleeing an attempted traffic stop for poor driving conduct. The Scott County Sheriff Office's K9 located the suspect and he was taken into custody.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 19: A resident in the 7300 block of 148th Street reported their home had been egged.
Aug. 21: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run in the Target parking lot.
THEFT
Aug. 16: A resident in the 13900 block of Edgewood Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The estimated loss is $1,000.
Aug. 16: Officers received a reported of a theft from a trailer parked outside a business in the 7000 block of Highway 13.
Aug. 16: A business in the 14300 block of Highway 13 reported the theft of video game controllers valued at approximately $200.
Aug. 18: A resident in the 12600 block of Ensign Avenue reported items had been stolen from their vehicle.
Aug. 18: A resident in the 13100 block of Glenhurst Court reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in their driveway. The estimated loss is $2,000.
Aug. 18: A resident in the 14900 block of Mustang Path reported items were stolen from his truck bed after someone cut open the truck bed cover.
Aug. 18: A visitor to Hidden Valley Park reported items, including credit cards, had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle while they visited the park.
Aug. 18: An employee of a business in the 14300 block of Quebec Avenue reported a party tend had been stolen from their parking lot.