Police lights

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 16-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.

ASSAULT 

Aug. 20: Officers arrested a 39-year-old Farmington man in connection with felony domestic assault after responding to a disturbance. 

DUI

Aug. 20: Officers arrested a 54-year-old Prior Lake man outside a business in the 14100 block of Vernon Avenue after noticing a vacant vehicle parked outside the business with the door open. The man allegedly admitted to using drugs and driving. 

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Aug. 17: A resident in the 13300 block of Virginia Avenue reported his vehicle valued at approximately $30,000 had been stolen while parked in front of his house. The vehicle has not been recovered. 

OBSTRUCTING

Aug. 19: Officers arrested a 32-year-old Savage man in connection with misdemeanor violation of a harassment restraining order after responding to a report of the man laying on the protected party's lawn. 

Aug. 21: Officers assisted Prior Lake police in a motor vehicle pursuit of a suspect fleeing an attempted traffic stop for poor driving conduct. The Scott County Sheriff Office's K9 located the suspect and he was taken into custody. 

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Aug. 19: A resident in the 7300 block of 148th Street reported their home had been egged. 

Aug. 21: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run in the Target parking lot. 

THEFT

Aug. 16: A resident in the 13900 block of Edgewood Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The estimated loss is $1,000. 

Aug. 16: Officers received a reported of a theft from a trailer parked outside a business in the 7000 block of Highway 13. 

Aug. 16: A business in the 14300 block of Highway 13 reported the theft of video game controllers valued at approximately $200. 

Aug. 18: A resident in the 12600 block of Ensign Avenue reported items had been stolen from their vehicle. 

Aug. 18: A resident in the 13100 block of Glenhurst Court reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in their driveway. The estimated loss is $2,000. 

Aug. 18: A resident in the 14900 block of Mustang Path reported items were stolen from his truck bed after someone cut open the truck bed cover. 

Aug. 18: A visitor to Hidden Valley Park reported items, including credit cards, had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle while they visited the park. 

Aug. 18: An employee of a business in the 14300 block of Quebec Avenue reported a party tend had been stolen from their parking lot. 

 

Tags

Events