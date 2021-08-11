The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 2-9. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
Aug. 6: Officers found a 44-year-old North Dakota man asleep inside his car at Quality Inn and located a small amount of marijuana. No citations were issued.
DWI
Aug. 4: Officers arrested a 35-year-old Oregon, Wisconsin man in connection with fourth-degree DWI after they observed his vehicle behind a business after hours. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.07.
Aug. 7: Officers arrested a 40-year-old Burnsville man in connection with second-degree DWI, refusal to test, and third-degree DWI after responding to a driving complaint at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue.
FRAUD
Aug. 3: An employee of a business in the 7300 block of Highway 13 reported a possible transaction fraud.
Aug. 6: A Savage resident reported their stolen bank cards were fraudulently used at a business in the 14200 block of O'Connell Road. The estimated loss is approximately $455.
Aug. 8: A Burnsville and Savage resident reported being scammed by a friend. Officers are investigating a possible theft by swindle.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 2: A resident in the 12500 block of Princeton Avenue reported someone had smashed out his vehicle window sometime over the weekend.
THEFT
Aug. 4: A resident in the 5200 block of 139th Street reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Aug. 4: A resident in the 4500 block of 131st and 1/2 Street reported someone had stolen a prescription medication and sunglasses from their vehicle parked in the driveway.
Aug. 5: A resident in the 4000 block of 141st Street reported the theft of a package from her doorstep.
Aug. 8: A resident in the 13000 block of Glenhurst Avenue reported their license plate was stolen off their vehicle sometime overnight.