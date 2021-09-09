The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 30 to Sept. 6. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DWI
Sept. 3: A 28-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with speeding and fourth-degree DWI at Highway 13 and 128th Street. The officer initiated the traffic stop for speeding at 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.05.
Sept. 5: A 28-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI, driving without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers made contact with the man after responding to a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street at Inglewood Avenue and 126th Street. The suspect’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.19.
Sept. 5: A 24-year-old Edina man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI, test refusal and speeding.
FRAUD
Sept. 5: A resident reported losing $38,000 in a scam after being contacted by someone claiming to represent the Norton anti-virus software company. The scam involved the victim being told to purchase gift cards at Mall of America.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sept 5: A resident in the 13800 block of Nevada Avenue reported their vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was later recovered at Quebec Avenue and Lake Ridge Drive. Three handguns were reported stolen.
THEFT
Aug. 31: An employee of a business in the 8400 block of 126th Street reported the theft of two catalytic converters. The estimated loss is $4,000.
Aug. 31: A resident in the 13900 block of Aquila Avenue reported a theft from their mailbox.
Aug. 31: An employee of a business in the 12300 block of Boone Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
Sept. 3: Officers are investigating a string of thefts from motor vehicles. Residents reported their vehicles had been rummaged through in the 8400 block of 149th Street, 8300 block of Cedarview Circle, 8500 block of 153rd Bay and nearby surrounding areas.