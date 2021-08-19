The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 9-16. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Aug. 10: Officers arrested a 32-year-old Savage man in connection with multiple assault charges, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct after officers responded to a home on reports of an assault involving a baseball bat.
Aug. 11: Officers arrested a 45-year-old Savage man in connection with domestic assault after responding to a 911 call at a local residence.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 9: Officers received reports of graffiti on the Quentin Avenue railroad bridge and the Valley View Drive bridge.
THEFT
Aug. 9: An employee of a business in the 4600 block of Highway 13 reported the theft of a license plate from a company-owned van.
Aug. 14: A resident in the 4800 block of 140th Street reported items were stolen from his vehicle in the driveway.
WARRANT
Aug. 12: Officers arrested a 33-year-old Prior Lake woman on an outstanding Dakota County warrant after responding to a dispute at a residence in the 9300 block of Country Drive.
Aug. 12: Officers arrested a 50-year-old Savage man in the 4300 block of 123rd Street on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant for drug possession.