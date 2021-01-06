The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 28-Jan. 4. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Jan. 3: A man believed the driver of a white truck intentionally tried to hit him while he crossed in the crosswalk at Connelly Parkway and Dakota Avenue.
BURGLARY
Dec. 28: A resident in the 14000 block of Yosemite Avenue reported their shed had been broken into.
Dec. 28: A resident in the 14500 block of Lockslie Trail reported their home had been burglarized. The homeowner observed the front door ajar, and reported over $2,500 worth of items, including firearms, stolen.
Dec. 29: A construction company reported tools were stolen from their trailer while parked in the underground garage of an apartment complex under construction in the 13900 block of Edgewood Avenue.
Dec. 30: A Shakopee resident reported approximately $4,500 worth of items stolen from their storage unit in the 7800 block of 128th Street.
HIT AND RUN
Jan. 1: Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Ottawa Avenue and Egan Drive.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dec. 28: A resident reported their vehicle was stolen in the 8400 block of Eagle Creek Parkway.
OBSCENITY
Dec. 28: Officers received a report of an adult male sending nude photographs to a juvenile.
THEFT
Dec. 29: An employee of a business in the 12600 block of Boone Avenue reported approximately $500 stolen from the laundry room.
Dec. 29: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 4800 block of 131st Street.
Dec. 29: An employee of Target reported a theft incident. The suspected reportedly claimed to have purchased rugs from Target with bed bugs. A store employee refunded the suspect over $640, and later discovered it not did appear to be a legitimate return.
Dec. 30: A resident in the 13700 block of Alabama Avenue reported mail theft.
Dec. 30: Officers arrested a 27-year-old Prior Lake woman at Hy-Vee on suspicion of stealing approximately $38 worth of food.
Jan. 2: A resident in the 14200 block of Alabama Avenue reported his catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle.