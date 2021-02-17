The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 1-15. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DWI
Feb. 2: A 54-year-old Burnsville man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane after an officer stopped his vehicle for poor driving conduct at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue.
Feb. 8: A 23-year-old South St. Paul woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI — open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a car in the ditch at Ottawa Drive. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.05.
FRAUD
Feb. 10: Charges are pending against an Alexandria man related to identity theft. Eden Prairie Police determined the crimes occurred in Savage.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Feb. 3: A resident in the 4100 block of 126th Street reported their vehicle stolen from the apartment's parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.
OBSCENITY
Feb. 1: An employee of a business in the 5700 block of Egan Drive reported a male had exposed himself on several occasions. Charges related to indecent exposure and disorderly conduct are pending against an 18-year-old Burnsville man.
Feb. 4: Officers are investigating a tip related to internet crimes against children.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Feb. 9: Several charges were filed against a 52-year-old South St. Paul man after an alleged road rage incident on County Road 42. The man reportedly threw a beer can from his vehicle.
Feb. 11: A resident in the 4900 block of McColl Drive reported a vehicle fled the area after hitting six mailboxes.
THEFT
Feb. 1: A resident in the 7400 block of 144th Street reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
Feb. 1: A resident in the 13500 block of Foxberry Road reported a mail theft incident.
Feb. 3: Officers received a report of an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 5500 block of 123rd Street. The suspect allegedly implied carrying a firearm when confronted by onlookers. Officers have identified a suspect.
Feb. 3: A resident in the 8300 block of McColl Drive reported a package stolen from his doorstep.
Feb. 3: Officers are investigating reports of several thefts at Hy-Vee.
Feb. 4: Items were reported stolen from a work van in the 14100 block of Highway 13.
Feb. 15: A resident in the 4900 block of Credit River Drive reported a stolen license plate after they received a notice of a toll charge.