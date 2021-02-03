The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 25-Feb. 1. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
Jan. 31: Officers responded to a welfare check regarding a man asleep on a bench in the 4300 block of 124th Street. Officers recovered items related to substance use including suspected heroin and needles.
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
Jan. 28: Charges are pending against a 62-year-old Savage man for fourth-degree DUI related to controlled substance use after officers responded to a crash at Vernon Avenue and 135th Street. The man's vehicle jumped the curb and hit a city worker driving a Bobcat. There were no injuries.
Jan 28: Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and 126th Street. Charges are pending against a 43-year-old Burnsville man for fourth-degree DWI. There were no injuries.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 25: Officers received a report of a vestibule phone ripped from the wall of an apartment building in the 4600 block of 123rd Street.
THEFT
Jan. 26: A woman reported her purse stolen from a business in the 3900 block of 143rd Street. Her financial card was later fraudulently used in Burnsville.
Jan. 29: A employee of a business in the 8700 block of Eagle Creek Parkway reported his wallet stolen from his work vehicle. His debit card was later used fraudulently in Savage.
Jan. 29: A resident in the 13900 block of Venture Place reported items valued at roughly $260 were stolen from her vehicle in the driveway.
Jan. 31: A resident in the 13700 block of Yosemite Avenue reported a theft from a vehicle parked at the residence.
Jan. 31: A resident in the 13700 block of Ashcroft Bay reported a garage door opener and loose change were stolen from vehicle parked in their driveway.
WEAPONS
Jan. 30: Weapons-related charges are pending after officers received a complaint regarding someone shooting a firearm inside their home in the 8900 block of Carriage Hill Road. A bullet traveled beyond the basement where the shots were fired, but no injuries were reported in the incident.