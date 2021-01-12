The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 4-11. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Jan. 10: A 26-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault in the 4900 block of 139th Street.
DWI
Jan. 4: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI in the 7200 block of Highway 13.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 5: A St. Michaels-based construction company reported $45,000 worth of damage to equipment in the 41200 block of Joppa Avenue. One of the machines had been reportedly tampered with, and the engine later blew-up.
Jan. 8: A resident in the 8000 block of 157th Street reported someone cut his Christmas lights off of his tree.
THEFT
Jan. 4: An employee of a business in the 7000 block of Highway 13 reported items being stored outside were stolen overnight.
Jan. 4: Officers received a report of tools stolen from a trailer parked in the 6200 block of Highway 13. The estimated loss is over $7,000.
Jan. 6: Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 12400 block of Lynn Avenue. Items reported missing are valued at over $1,000.
WARRANT
Jan 5: A 24-year-old Minneapolis man turned himself in at the Savage Police Department in connection with a felony Scott County warrant and a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant.