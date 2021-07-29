The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 19-26. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
July 19: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage man in connection with domestic assault.
BURGLARY
July 22: Officers received a report of storage unit burglarized in the 14100 block of Virginia Avenue.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
July 22: Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from the Quality Inn. Law enforcement later recovered the vehicle in Stearns County.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 20: An employee of a business in the 12600 block of Creekview Avenue reported someone had hit business mailboxes with a vehicle.
July 21: Several residents in the 7300 block of Amberwood Lane reported their garbage cans had been knocked over intentionally by a vehicle.
THEFT
July 19: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage woman for shoplifting at Target.
July 20: Officers responded to Hy-Vee for a report of shoplifting.
July 24: Officers cited a 44-year-old Burnsville woman for misdemeanor theft at Hy-Vee.
TRAFFIC
July 21: Officers cited a 39-year-old Burnsville woman for driving after cancellation after conducting a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight at Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue.
TRESPASSING
July 21: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage man for trespassing in the 13800 block of Virginia Avenue. Officers again arrested the man on July 25 for violating a no trespassing order in the 4300 block of 124th Street.